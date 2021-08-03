Four homeopathy students killed after car collides with bus in Rajkot

“The victims were part of a group f 15 students who visited the PHC as part of their study,” said the police officer. (Representational image)

Four homoeopathy students were killed and another student was seriously injured after their car swerved on the wrong side of the highway and collided with a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

The five from Rajkot Homoeopathic Medical College were returning after an official visit to a government primary health centre (PHC) in Khirasara village in Lodhika taluka when the incident happened around 1 pm at Vad-Vajadi village on Rajkot-Kalavad state highway, police said.

“The student who was driving the car lost control of the vehicle that jumped over the divider and rammed a GSRTC bus coming from opposite. After hitting he bus, the car turned turtle and three students died on the spot. Two others were rushed to Rajkot civil hospital where one succumbed to injuries,” a police officer of Lodhika police station said.

The victims were identified as Nishant Davda (21), Adarshbharti Gauswami (21), Forum Dhrangadhariya (22) and Simran Gilani (22) — all residents of Rajkot, who were fourth-year undergraduate students of homeopathy. The college could not be reached for a comment.

“The victims were part of a group f 15 students who visited the PHC as part of their study,” said the police officer.

Davda, who was was driving, Gauswami and Dhrangdhariya died on the spot while Gilani died in hospital. Krupali Gajjar, also a resident of Rajkot, is undergoing treatment and is in a serious condition, police said.

“One of the passengers in the bus was also injured and was discharged after primary treatment,” said the police officer.