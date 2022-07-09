Former Saurashtra Cricket Association President Dr Lal Rathod dies

Dr Lal Rathod, former president of Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), died in Rajkot on Friday after a brief illness. He was 87. “He had contracted an infection recently and it proved fatal,” Himaanshu Shah, honourary secretary of SCA, told The Indian Express.

A medical practitioner by profession, Dr Rathod was the native of Amreli but had settled in Rajkot. He had served as president of SCA from 2013 to 2017. Before that, he had served as treasurer of the SCA. He worked for polio-eradication and had also served in Africa as medical representative of the UN.

Former BCCI honourary secretary Niranjan Shah and SCA president Jaydev Shah led the cricket community to pay tributes to Dr Rathod. “Rathod Saheb’s sad demise is a great loss to Saurashtra Cricket Association. He was a wonderful and noble human being, philanthropist and a remarkable doctor. He had deep love and passion for sports, especially cricket. His valued contribution to the game shall be remembered forever. I have lost a great friend,” Niranjan Shah said.

Dr Rathod is survived by his son, daughter and their children.