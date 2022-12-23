Former Gondal MLA’s son Aniruddhsinh booked for threatening farmer

ANIRUDDHSINH JADEJA, son of former Gondal MLA Mahipatsinh Jadeja, was on Thursday booked by Gondal taluka police station for allegedly threatening a farmer of Ribda village of Rajkot district for “voting for the BJP” in Assembly election.

Along with Aniruddhsinh, his two sons and three other men of Ribda were also booked for assaulting the victim and wrongfully restraining him.

According an FIR registered at Gondal taluka police station, the incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday when the victim, identified as Rajesh Khunt, a farmer of Ribda, was on his way to his agricultural field.

As per the FIR, Aniruddhsinh’s sons Rajdeepsinh and Satyajitsinh and Lalbhai Dajibapu who were driving in a car tried to run over him but the farmer escaped and managed to stop his back on the side of the track.

The FIR, registered on the basis of a complaint filed by 32-year-old Khunt, quotes the farmer as saying that Rajdeepsinh and Lalbhai were touting guns and that Rajdeep started abusing him after placing the barrel of his gun on the victim’s forehead. Later on, the two accused hit the barrel of the gun in his back and threatened to kill him if he ever took that track again.

According to the FIR, when Khunt and his uncle Umesh Khunt started out in his car to go to Gondal to lodge a police complaint, Aniruddhsinh and three other men stopped their car near Ribda village. The FIR says that Aniruddhsinh asked Khunt to go back or else he would kill both of them there itself.

Khunt said the reason for the assault was he and his family voting for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the recently-concluded Assembly election. “The reason for the incident is that I and my family had voted for the BJP in the last Assembly election whereas Aniruddhsinh Jadeja was backing Congress,” he said.

Aniruddhsinh had spent around two decades in jail after being convicted and awarded life imprisonment for murdering Congress MLA Popat Sorathiya.