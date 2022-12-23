scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Former Gondal MLA’s son Aniruddhsinh booked for threatening farmer

According an FIR registered at Gondal taluka police station, the incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday when the victim, identified as Rajesh Khunt, a farmer of Ribda, was on his way to his agricultural field.

Gondal taluka, Gondal mla booked, Rajkot news, Rajkot crime news, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsAniruddhsinh had spent around two decades in jail after being convicted and awarded life imprisonment for murdering Congress MLA Popat Sorathiya.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

ANIRUDDHSINH JADEJA, son of former Gondal MLA Mahipatsinh Jadeja, was on Thursday booked by Gondal taluka police station for allegedly threatening a farmer of Ribda village of Rajkot district for “voting for the BJP” in Assembly election.

Along with Aniruddhsinh, his two sons and three other men of Ribda were also booked for assaulting the victim and wrongfully restraining him.

According an FIR registered at Gondal taluka police station, the incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday when the victim, identified as Rajesh Khunt, a farmer of Ribda, was on his way to his agricultural field.

As per the FIR, Aniruddhsinh’s sons Rajdeepsinh and Satyajitsinh and Lalbhai Dajibapu who were driving in a car tried to run over him but the farmer escaped and managed to stop his back on the side of the track.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...

The FIR, registered on the basis of a complaint filed by 32-year-old Khunt, quotes the farmer as saying that Rajdeepsinh and Lalbhai were touting guns and that Rajdeep started abusing him after placing the barrel of his gun on the victim’s forehead. Later on, the two accused hit the barrel of the gun in his back and threatened to kill him if he ever took that track again.

According to the FIR, when Khunt and his uncle Umesh Khunt started out in his car to go to Gondal to lodge a police complaint, Aniruddhsinh and three other men stopped their car near Ribda village. The FIR says that Aniruddhsinh asked Khunt to go back or else he would kill both of them there itself.

Khunt said the reason for the assault was he and his family voting for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the recently-concluded Assembly election. “The reason for the incident is that I and my family had voted for the BJP in the last Assembly election whereas Aniruddhsinh Jadeja was backing Congress,” he said.

Advertisement

Aniruddhsinh had spent around two decades in jail after being convicted and awarded life imprisonment for murdering Congress MLA Popat Sorathiya.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:03:28 am
Next Story

Compounder held after woman, mother killed using overdose of anaesthetic drug

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close