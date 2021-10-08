Form SIT, conduct SC-monitored probe in Mundra drug haul case, says Punjab FM Manpreet Badal

Underlining that the drug consignment seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was imported using the licence of an Andhra Pradesh firm, but the cargo landed at Mundra port in Gujarat, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal on Friday demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) monitored by the Supreme Court investigate the case. The demand comes two days after the Union Home Ministry transferred the case from the DRI to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot after visiting Kaba Gandhi no Delo, where Mahatma Gandhi had spent his childhood, Badal said the world’s largest heroin consignment was intercepted at Mundra port in Kutch but the BJP government at the Centre has not issued any statement about it.

“The world’s largest ever drug haul seizure — 25,000 kg of heroin—has been seized from Adani Mundra port. Its street-value is estimated to be Rs 1.75 lakh crore. While it is good that this consignment has been seized, the question is how many such consignments got cleared? Were the Narcotics Control Board, DRI, ED, CBI, IB, Home Ministry, etc asleep?” Badal said.

The DRI had intercepted two containers that landed at Mundra port run by Adani Group on September 11 following intelligence that contraband heroin was being smuggled. Official documents of imports declared the two containers were packed with 40 tonnes of semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan. However, tests by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhidham confirmed that 2,988.21 kg of heroin was concealed beneath layers of talc stones in the two containers and that its estimated market value was around Rs 21,000 crore.

But the Congress leader, citing “media reports”, insisted that the consignment weighed 25,000 kg and that its value was Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

“Such large consignments are being seized and I fear there is a huge conspiracy to trap youth of India into intoxicants. Those who bring such consignments to India are the enemy of the country. When so much money is flowing out of India, and it has been proven that international terrorism is financed by drug money, our internal security is also under threat. Therefore, we in Congress seek answers. They must issue some statement. The investigation should be done by an SIT monitored by a committee of the Supreme Court,” said Badal.

DRI probe has revealed that the consignment was imported by using the licence of Aashi Trading Company, a firm registered in Andhra Pradesh. The consignment was supplied by Hasan Hussain Ltd, a private firm in Afghanistan run by one Hasan Hussain and was sent to India via Bandar Abbas port in Iran.

“The Andhra Pradesh firm got only Rs 10 lakh as its commission (for importing the consignment)… But why did the consignment imported by an Andhra Pradesh company not land at any port in Andhra Pradesh but in Gujarat?… this should be investigated,” the Congress leader said and sought to know if there is “any politician’s hand in this drug haul case.”

Following the seizure, the DRI had conducted raids across a few states and seized more heroin, taking the total haul to more than 3,000 kg. It also arrested Chennai resident Machavaram Sudhakar and his wife Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaisali. The agency said Aashi Trading Company is registered in Vaisali’s name and bears her parents’ Vijaywada address as its official address. Subsequently, DRI also arrested Coimbatore resident Rajkumar P. All three are currently in judicial custody.

The DRI said a person called Amit was the marketing contact of Hasan Hussain and that once the consignment was cleared, he was to instruct Sudhakar as to whom to sell it to.

Asked about the Congress government’s efforts in controlling the drug menace in Punjab, Badal said it was Pakistan’s conspiracy to avenge the liberation of Bangladesh by weakening the youths of Punjab. “As many as 36,000 civilians and 8,000 policemen were killed in Punjab in terror-related incidents in 10 years. Drugs is also part of the same conspiracy to weaken Punjab. But we are focused on curbing this,” Badal said.

Manpreet Badal at Kaba Gandhi no Delo, the residence of Mahatma Gandhi, in Rajkot on Friday Manpreet Badal at Kaba Gandhi no Delo, the residence of Mahatma Gandhi, in Rajkot on Friday

He also claimed that e-commerce giant Amazon has spent Rs 8,546 crore in fighting legal battles in India over the past two years. “We suspect this money was paid as bribe as the annual budget of the Union Ministry of Law is Rs 1,100 crore and annual turnover of any legal firm in India at best remains around Rs 200 crore. Neither the company nor the government is giving any answer as to whom this money was paid to,” the Congress leader said.

He also slammed the rising fuel prices. “Since the BJP government came to power, it has not hiked excise duty but has been increasing special excise (duty), surcharge, cess etc for the past seven years. It has done the same with respect to customs duty and income tax. It does not share proceeds from these special levies with states. The government is telling us it has given us 42 per cent share but, as a matter of fact, they have collected Rs 7 lakh crore by taxing petroleum… If you make petrol and diesel costlier beyond a certain level, you are making your entire economy costlier,” said Badal.

He highlighted that the Congress supports bringing petroleum products under the ambit of GST provided there is only one tax on it. The minister said rising fuel prices will make Indian exports pricey and eventually cause them to lose competitiveness.

On the farmers’ protests continuing in Punjab and Haryana but not finding an echo in states like Gujarat, Badal said: “Farmers of Punjab have historically been more aware and more vocal about their rights and therefore they are protesting.”