Forest dept reintroduces Indian grey hornbills in Gir after over 8 decades

The Gujarat forest department has reintroduced the Indian grey hornbills (IGHs) in Gir forest almost ninety years after they vanished from the largest contiguous forest tract in the western India.

The forest department has released 20 IGHs in Gir forest in three batches in recent months after trapping and capturing them from the northern parts of the state where they are resident birds, Mohan Ram, Deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Sasan wildlife division and superintendent of Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary (GNPWL) said on Monday.

Ram said the first batch of four hornbills were released on October 28 last year, followed by the second batch of five birds on December 27. The third batch of 11 hornbills were released in Gir forest on Thursday (February 24, 2022) on the birth anniversary of late ornithologist Lavkumar Khachar.

Of the more than 1200 species of birds found in India, around 600 of them occur in Gujarat. Of the 600, more than 300 species of birds are found in Gir forest, the DCF said. Out of the 62 species of hornbills globally, almost 48% are threatened species today, Ram said, adding 10 species of hornbills are found in the Indian subcontinent but IGH is the only species which occurs in Gujarat.

IGH are gregarious birds which are found in north Gujarat as well as in central and south Gujarat. The reintroduction attempt comes around a year after one IGH was sighted near Pipavav port in Amreli. In recent years, IGH sightings were reported from Bhavnagar and one in Mendarda in Junagadh district in Gir (west) wildlife division in 2013.

“Historically, it (IGH) was not an uncommon species of Gir and were specifically plentiful during the months of winter. In Gir, the presence of Indian Grey Hornbill (IGH) was recorded till 1936, and after that, there were rare records of their sporadic sightings in or around the Gir PAs (protected areas). Eminent ornithologist Late R. S. Dharmakumarsinhji had suggested reintroducing the IGH in Gir as they play a pivotal role in the forest ecosystem,” the sanctuary superintendent said.

This is the second attempt to reintroduce IGHs in Gir forest spread across Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Amreli district in Saurashtra region of Gujarat and which is the last abode of lions outside Africa. “The forest department had released 30 hornbills in Kankai and Chhodvadi areas of Gir in 1980 but that attempt to reintroduce this species of woodland birds had remained unsuccessful,” said Uday Vora, a retired IFS officer and an eminent birdwatcher of Gujarat. Shyamal Tikadar, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden of Gujarat, expressed hope the project will make the Gir ecosystem richer.

“Hornbills are among the species which act as indicators of health of the ecosystems they depend on. Hornbills are frugivorous who are excellent in dispersing seeds of fruit-bearing trees. Their reintroduction will play a positive role in the Gir ecosystem,” Tikadar told The Indian Express, adding, “The work on the project started around six months ago and the 10 pairs of birds, which are monogamous, were trapped and captured from Balaram Ambaji Wildlife Sanctuary in Aravalli district in north Gujarat.

The DCF said that before releasing them, one male IGH from each of the first two batches and two male hornbills from the flock of 11 birds were tagged with solar-powered satellite gags connected to the high-tech monitoring unit located in Sasan.

Ram said that the third batch of 11 hornbills were released in the Gir forest after what he termed as success of the previous two batches. “The released birds were regularly monitored through the data received from the transmitters in the Gir Hi-Tech Monitoring Unit, Sasan-Gir. The birds were found to be moving in the Gir landscape with normal behaviour,” said Ram.

In all, the Sasan wildlife division has satellite-tagged 15 species of birds so far and are researching their migration patterns and ecology through satellite-telemetry generated by those tags.

Ram further added that one of the tagged hornbills has been named after Dharmakumarsinhji, the late royal of erstwhile princely state of Bhavnagar and a renowned ornithologist while the other has been named LK in honour of Lavkumar Khachar, the late ornithologist who belonged to the royal family of erstwhile princely state of Jasdan.

The DCF further said that the exercise is being carried out under the guidance of Tikadar and Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests of Junagadh wildlife circle under which Gir sanctuary falls.