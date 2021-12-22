Rajkot: 3 more foreign students test positive for Covid-19

Three foreign students studying at RK University (RKU) tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, two days after it was confirmed that a Tanzanian student of the same university had contracted the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus.

“As per protocol, second samples of 121 students of RK University were taken on Tuesday, a week after the Tanzanian student tested positive on December 15. Results of three of the 121 students returned positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday while the rest tested negative,” said Dr Nilesh Shah, chief district health officer (CDHO) of Rajkot told The Indian Express.

Dr Shah said that of the three who tested positive for Covid-19, two were from Bangladesh and one from Nepal. “They are in the age-group of 21 to 22 and were living on the second floor of the hostel whereas the Tanzanian student had put up on the first floor of the same building. However, all three of them are asymptomatic,” Dr Shah further said.

He added that, “As of now, they are in isolation in the hostel itself and their samples have been sent to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) for genome sequencing. A committee headed by Rajkot district collector will decided whether to shift them to the Omicron ward of Rajkot PDU Hospital or to keep them in isolation in the university hostel.”

Incidentally, the 23-year-old Tanzanian student landed in Gujarat on December 12 and tested positive for Covid-19 on December 15. As India is treating Tanzania as a high-risk country due to spread of Omicron variant in that east African country his samples were sent to the GBRC for genome sequencing.

The GBRC analysis of his samples had concluded that the Tanzanian student had contracted Omicron, the variant which has been declared as a variant-of-concern by the WHO due to its high rates of transmissibility.

A few thousand students are studying in RKU but the varsity authorities said that they are complying with the government guidelines on Covid-19.

“As per protocol, we are keeping foreign students in quarantine for at least a week in the building of our Ayurvedic hospital and testing them for Covid-19 and notifying any case, if recorded to the nearest PHC (primary health centre). These three students had arrived a few days before the Tanzanian students,” Samir Atara, registrar of RKU said.

Most of the 121 students who have been kept in isolation on the varsity campus on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway are foreign students and those hailing from parts of India other than Gujarat. the registrar added that offline teaching continues on the varsity campus.

The Tanzanian students continues to be under observation at PDU hospital.