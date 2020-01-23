Flower show: RMC to introduce Rs-20 ticket

Rajkot mayor Bina Acharya (Source: Facebook) Rajkot mayor Bina Acharya (Source: Facebook)

The flower show being organised by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) as part of the state-level Republic Day celebrations will be a ticketed show this year where visitors will have to pay Rs 20 each as entry fee, the civic body said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rajkot mayor Bina Acharya and municipal commissioner Udit Agrawal said that the RMC would organise a flower show in Race Course garden as part of Republic Day celebrations in the city. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will inaugurate the flower show at 10 am on Friday. There will be around 1.5 lakh flower plants and creepers and other decorative plants on display at the show that would go on till Sunday. It will be based on themes like green Rajkot, clean Rajkot, save the girl child, etc.

This will be third flower show to be organised by the RMC, which organised its maiden flower show in 2017 and later in 2018. However, no show was organised in 2019. With the state government deciding to organise the state-level R-Day function in Rajkot, the civic body has decided to organise flower show this year from January 24 to 26, with hells from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Agrawal also said the entry fee has been introduced with a view to partly recover the cost of conducting the show and also to improve the show.

