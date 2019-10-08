Five booked for assaulting security guard at Kandla SEZ

KUTCH (east) police have registered a case of assault, rioting and criminal intimidation after five men allegedly attacked a security guard with swords and iron pipes at the entry gate of Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) in Gandhidham town of Kutch district late Saturday.

In a video recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the gate of KASEZ, five men wielding swords, iron pipes and sticks are seen attacking a security guard manning the gate. The security guard retreats but the assailants are seen chasing him well inside the gate even as other security guards try to intervene. Eventually, the assailants are seen running out of the gate after injuring the guard.

The ‘B’ Division police in Gandhidham town said the incident took place at 1:30 pm on Saturday. ‘The five were trying to enter the KASEZ without authorisation. The security guard did not allow them entry, leading to the attack by the five men,” police sub-inspector Meghraj Singh Jhala said on Monday.

The security guard has been identified as Ashwini Sirwal. “While the security guard managed to fend off the attackers, he sustained some injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. He has since been discharged,” Jhala said.

Sirwal named Akram Cavda, Gani Chawda and three others as accused, in his complaint, based on which the police have booked the five under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and those related rioting.

KASEZ is the first export processing zone of Asia. Today, it is one of the largest active special economic zones (SEZs) in the country, with 255 functional units. It has emerged as a major export hub and is located just 9 km away from Kandla port and 60 km from Mundra port.

The inspector added that all five accused were absconding as of Monday afternoon. “Efforts are on to nab them,” said Jhala.