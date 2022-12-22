Fishing boat stolen from Gujarat harbour located, fisherman arrested

A fishing boat named Barkat, which was allegedly stolen from Navadra harbour in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district on Sunday, was recovered by the Okha marine police off Samiyani Island on Wednesday, officials said. The police also arrested fisherman Afghal alias Abhzal Sanghar (21), a resident of Jamnagar city, who was operating the boat.

“In a coastal area, if a boat is stolen, it becomes a serious issue given the fact that previously a boat was stolen from this area and was used by terrorists. We had also got inputs from Gandhinagar about it and the Okha marine police nabbed him,” Nitish Pandey, superintendent of police (SP) of Devbhumi Dwarka district, told The Indian Express.

Pandey said that Sanghar works as a crew on board fishing boats operating from Navadra. “Besides stealing the boat, Sanghar stole a portable engine and two cans of fuel from some other boats in Navadra. He went on a fishing trip, thinking he would get more money by fishing alone. His intention was to change the colour of the boat to try and change its identity,” the SP said. The stolen boat was not registered with the government, he added.

23 fishing boat operators booked

The Kalyanpur police in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district booked operators of 23 fishing boats on Wednesday for allegedly going on fishing trips without registering online with the government. In an official release, the Devbhumi Dwarka police said that during a checking drive undertaken by various teams of the local Crime Branch and Special Operations Group at Navadra harbour, operators of 23 boats were found to have set sail without due permission from the government. Twenty-three separate FIRs were registered against them.

Additionally, two boats were found to be operating with documents of old boats and a case of forgery was registered against them at Kalyanpur police station.