Firms from 14 countries to be part of Rajkot tools Show

Companies from 14 countries, including Germany, China, Japan, the US and Taiwan, will display their machines and tools at the 8th Rajkot Machine Tools Show (RMTS), the biennial annual expo of machine tools manufacturers, which begins Wednesday.

At a press conference Tuesday, Yogin Chhaniara, president of Machine Tools Manufacturers Association (MTA), said, “As many as 350 companies from 14 countries will exhibit their machines and tools at the expo. The exhibitors include eight from Germany, seven from Japan, four from Taiwan, two each from China and the US. During the exhibition, companies will give live demonstrations of automation, robotics, etc.”

MTA is an organisation of around 4,500 medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) of Rajkot and Saurashtra that are in the business of manufacturing machine tools. The four-day expo is being organised by the MTA in collaboration with KMG Business Technology, an Ahmedabad-based event-management firm.

Tejas Dudakiya, secretary of MTA, said that besides foreign exhibitors, around 150 members of the MTA and around 125 machine tools manufacturers from states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab will put their products on display at the expo on NSIC ground near Amul Circle in Aji GIDC.