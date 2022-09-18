scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

FIR filed after astroturf of Saurashtra University hockey ground damaged

According to an FIR registered at the University police station, someone entered the hockey field and damaged the astroturf Friday night.

The field is to host hockey matches during the 36th National Games between October 2 and 9. (File)

A PORTION of the astroturf on the hockey ground of the Saurashtra University in Rajkot was damaged by miscreants on September 16 night and a criminal case has been registered, police said Sunday even as preparations go on at the venue for the 36th National Games.

According to an FIR registered at the University police station, someone entered the hockey field and damaged the astroturf Friday night. After the damage was noticed the next morning, the security in charge of the ground filed a complaint with the University police station.

“Around one-foot strip of artificial grass on the hockey field was damaged. We have registered an offence against unidentified persons under IPC section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amounting of Rs 50 and launched an investigation,” an officer of the University police station said.

The field is to host hockey matches during the 36th National Games between October 2 and 9.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 11:00:43 pm
