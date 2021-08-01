Farmers in 147 villages of Kutch to get power during day from Aug 5

As many as 562 feeders will be made operational for supplying electricity to farmers during daytime under the scheme, according to an official release. (Representational)

Farmers in 147 villages of Kutch will get electricity on their farm during daytime from August 5 as the state government is set to include 1,500 more villages under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana (KSY), an official release said on Sunday.

Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja held a meeting with the officers of Kutch district administration to review preparedness of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s proposed visit to Kutch on August 5, to be celebrated as Kisan Samman Divas (day to felicitate farmers).

“The 1,500 villages of the state that will come under the ambit of Kisan Suryodaya Yojana include 147 villages from Kutch. To ensure that marginal farmers in remote areas get benefits of the scheme at the earliest, Jadeja gave necessary instructions for speedier implementation of the scheme,” the release stated.

Jadeja was in Bhuj on Sunday as part of the state government’s series of events planned to mark Rupani’s five years in office. Dhimant Vyas, managing director of Paschmi Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL), and other officers of the state government-owned power distribution company attended the meeting.

The release quoted DB Vamja, additional engineer of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited as saying that by October 2022, as many as 562 feeders will be made operational for supplying electricity to farmers during daytime under the KSY.