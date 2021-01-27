Gujarat: Farmer killed after being attacked by leopard in Amreli

The victim was killed after being attacked by a leopard on his farm, Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle said. (Representational)

A man was killed after being attacked by a leopard on his farm in Dhari taluka of Gujarat’s Amreli district early on Wednesday morning. This is the fifth incident of a human death in conflict with wild animals in the greater Gir landscape over the past five weeks.

The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Manubhai Savaliya, a resident of Amrutpur village which is located in Dalkhaniya range of Gir (east) wildlife division. He was killed after being attacked by a leopard on his farm, Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle told The Indian Express.

Gir (east) division is part of Junagadh wildlife circle.

“The man used to live in a cottage on his farm. He was found dead today morning. Pugmarks of a leopard were observed near his body. So, prima facie, he was attacked by a leopard. But we are waiting for his post-mortem report to ascertain more details. Meanwhile, the staff is scanning the nearby area to locate the leopard,” Anshuman Sharma, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir (east) division said.

Dhari Police also confirmed the incident and said Savaliya’s body has been shifted to the state government-run community health centre in Dhari village for post-mortem.

“Sarpanch of the village has told us that Savaliya was not mentally stable and therefore, he used to live on his farm while most of other members of his family used to live in their home in Amrutpur village,” Sharma said.

This is the fifth human death in as many weeks in conflict with wild animals in the greater Gir landscape spread across Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts.

The death in Amrutpur village comes two days after Hirabhai Taliya (50), a cattle-herder was injured after being attacked by a lion in Madhupur village of Dalkhaniya range on January 24.