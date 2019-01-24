Farmer immolates self in Rajkot, family blame it on ‘crop failure’

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Rampara Mota village of Padadhari taluka of Rajkot district with his relatives saying that he was in financial crises due to crop failure.

Advertising

Padadhari police said that Savji Bhojani, 51, locked himself in a room at his residence in Rampara Mota village. His family members and neighbours woke up after hearing his cries and broke open the door of his room. He was rushed to civil hospital in Rajkot where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Sub-inspector Jayesh Vadhiya said that they were in the process of registering a case of accidental death. “Family members and villagers are claiming that he was facing financial constraints and that crop yield on his farm had been good. They are also saying that his jeera (cumin seeds) crop had failed and that he ended his life in distress. After registering the case, we shall inquire into all these issues,” Vadhiya told The Indian Express.

Police said that Bhojani owned 16 bigha of land and that his land was located in two villages.

Incidentally, the Saurashtra, Kutch and north Gujarat regions are reeling under drought following very little rainfall during monsoon. Padadhari taluka had received only 44 per cent of its average rainfall and paucity of irrigation water had affected yield of groundnut and cotton crops during the Kharif season. As irrigation availability is low, Rabi crop sowing has also remained low this year.

Jeera crop is extremely sensitive to weather and rain or overcast conditions can affect it adversely. Weather had seen a sudden change last week and Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar, which borders Padadhari had experienced unseasonal rain.

Advertising

Incidentally, a farmer in Itala village of Dhrol taluka in Jamnagar district had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the roof of his farm cottage due to financial constraint last month.