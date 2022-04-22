Gujarat: Factory worker gets 20 yrs in jail for sodomising boy

A DESIGNATED POCSO court in Gondal on Wednesday sentenced a factory worker to 20 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and sodomising a seven-year-old boy in Rajkot, a year ago.

The court pronounced the 40-year-old man guilty of kidnapping the seven-year-old boy from near the latter’s residence in a factory and sodomising the child.

The accused, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh and was working in a factory in the same area, was booked under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature) as well as under Section 6 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

“The victim identified the accused during the trial and his parents, doctors who had examined the victim after the assault as well as the investigating officers testified against the accused and provided corroborative evidence,” Ghanshyam Dobariya, additional public prosecutor said Thursday.