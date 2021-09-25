Exploring possibility to revive Nyari-II dam as source of drinking water: Rajkot commissioner

IN ORDER to boost the local supply of drinking water to residents of Rajkot city, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation on Friday said that it is exploring the possibilities of resuming drawing water from Nyari-II dam and supply it as potable water after purifying it at a treatment plant and reverse osmosis (RO) plants after arresting city sewage water currently draining into the reservoir.

Led by Rajkot municipal commissioner Amit Arora, a team of top RMC officers, deputy commissioners Ashish Kumar, Chetan Nandani, AR Singh and city engineers Mahendra Kamaliya, HU Dodhiya, KS Gohel Yogendra Goswami etc visited the Nyari-II dam site on Friday to explore the possibilities of resume drawing water from the reservoir again and supply it to city residents for drinking purpose.

“We are doing preliminary survey, exploring the possibility,” Arora said after the meeting.

Located on north-western outskirts of the city, Nyari-II dam has designed gross storage capacity of 433 million cubic feet (mcft) water and 407 mcft live storage. However, sewage of almost half of Rajkot city drains into this dam. The sewage had made the Nyari-II water unsafe for drinking and the RMC was forced to stop drawing water from this reservoir around eight years ago.

But the municipal commissioner said that there was a need to prepare now for future water demand of Rajkot.

“This entails creating new sources of water. In this connection, we visited Nyari-II dam today. Water of this dam is not safe for drinking as nullahs are draining into it. But we are thinking of arresting sewage draining into nullahs and divert it elsewhere so quality of Nyari-II dam water will improve. We have asked officers to prepare a feasibility report on this. Once this report is available we will decide future course of action. We have also directed officers to prepare a report on feasibility of setting up tertiary treatment plant and RO plants for purifying Nyari-II waters,” an official release from RMC quoted Arora as saying.

Since the time the RMC was forced to abandon Nyari-II, upstream Nyari-I dam and Aji dam are the only local sources of drinking water for Rajkot.

Nyari-I has designed gross storage capacity of 1248 mcft while Aji’s designed gross storage capacity is 933 mcft. RMC also draws water from Bhadar, Saurashtra’s second largest reservoir around 60 km south of the city.

The irrigation department, which controls Bhadar dam, reserves 10,000 mcft water for Rajkot. Aji dam is also controlled by the irrigation department but it has been reserving all the storage in it for drinking purpose of Rajkot for the past many decades.

RMC supplies around 320 million liters per day (MLD) or around 13 mcft to estimated 15 lakh residents of the city.

However, the civic body depends heavily on daily supply of water being drawn from Narmada dam in south Gujarat through extensive network of conventional canals and giant pipelines which are hundreds of kilometres long.

The RMC draws around 100 MLD to 120 MLD from Narmada pipeline networks every day to maintain supply of 20 minutes to city residents.

Just like Nyari-II, Aji-II dam, which is located on north-eastern outskirts of the city and which has designed gross storage capacity of 780 mcft also remains filled with sewage water draining from other half of Rajkot.