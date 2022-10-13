Gujarat: Denied food as part of ‘exorcism’ ritual, teenager dies; father, uncle booked for murder

Suspecting that she was possessed by an evil spirit, a farmer allegedly tortured and starved his teenage daughter to death in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district during Navratri, the police said on Thursday, adding that the farmer and his younger brother have been booked for murder and detained.

According to an FIR registered at Talala police station late on Wednesday night, Bhavesh Akbari, a farmer from Dhava village in Talala taluka bordering the Gir forest, and his elder brother tortured and starved Bhavesh’s 14-year-old daughter Dhairya for days, until her death on October 7. The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint from the girl’s maternal grandfather.

“We have booked the two brothers for murder and have detained them. We have also detained a suspect whom we believe was associated with the ritual that the two brothers performed for getting rid of the evil spirit,” Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja told The Indian Express on Thursday.

On October 1, Bhavesh and his brother allegedly made Dhairya stand close to a bonfire of her clothes and other items, on their agricultural land, the FIR alleged. After the girl started developing ‘lumps’ on her hands and feet due to heat exposure for two hours, they subjected her to various rituals throughout the night to “exorcise” the spirit, the FIR added.

On the morning of October 2, the father and uncle allegedly tied a rope in the girl’s hair, dumped her in the family’s sugarcane plantation and refused to give her water or food for three days even as they kept checking on her from a distance.

According to the FIR, after they found Dhairya dead on the morning of October 7, the accused covered her body in a plastic bag, wrapped it in a quilt and performed her last rites early on October 8. They allegedly told close family members that she had contracted an infectious disease and that the presence of people was not desirable at her funeral for fear of the disease spreading.

Sources said that while Dhairya’s parents stayed in Surat, she stayed with her grandparents in Dhava village. A Class IX student, she was Bhavesh’s only child.