Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Ex-Armyman arrested for abusing BJP MLA on social media

The accused is a resident of Shishali village of Porbandar district. As per the FIR, Odedra abused Bokhiria, the 68 year old MLA from Porbandar on Facebook.

During primary interrogation, he said that he wrote those posts by mistake,” the sitting BJP MLA said. (Representational)

PORBANDAR DISTRICT police on Friday arrested a retired Armyman for allegedly abusing former minister and sitting BJP MLA Babu Bokhiria on social media.

Based on a complaint filed my Bokhiria, the former agriculture and fisheries minister of Gujarat, Kamla Baug police station in Porbandar booked Lakhanshi Odedra under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication).

Odedra is a resident of Shishali village of Porbandar district. As per the FIR, Odedra abused Bokhiria, the 68 year old MLA from Porbandar on Facebook.

“He had used abusive language against me around three months ago also but we had closed the chapter after he apologised, saying he wrote those posts in an inebriated state. However, after some time, he started abusing me again. Therefore, I had no option but to file a formal police complaint,” Bokhiria, the sitting BJP MLA, told The Indian Express.

“We arrested the accused in the evening and presently, he is in our custody,” ND Vanja, police sub-inspector of Kamla Baug police station told The Indian Express.

“Odedra had retired from the Army around six months ago. He is facing issues related to his agricultural land and assumed that the MLA was responsible for that. During primary interrogation, he said that he wrote those posts by mistake,” he added

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 11:32:49 pm
