Enrol panna pramukhs as party members: Paatil to Rajkot BJP

CR PAATIL, president of the Gujarat state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sunday directed the party’s Rajkot city unit to launch a drive to enrol around 1.15 lakh persons, who have become ‘panna pramukh’, as the party’s primary member and invigorate the party ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

A panna pramukh is in-charge of a page of a voters’ list and the first point of contact in the party’s election machinery.

“Paatil directed the Rajkot city unit to launch a drive to try and persuade the party’s well-wishers, who have become panna pramukhs, to now get themselves registered as BJP’s primary members. The drive will be launched on June 16 and will go on for around a month,” a party insider who was present at the meeting told The Indian Express.

During his day-long visit to Rajkot, Paatil presided over a meeting of the MPs and MLAs from Rajkot city, office-bearers’ of the party’s Rajkot city unit, members of the party’s executives and invitees, office-bearers of the party’s units for election wards in the city, heads of various cells of the party and corporators of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC). Around 250 people attended the meeting.

Kamlesh Mirani, president of BJP’s Rajkot city unit couldn’t be reached for comment. However, party sources said that the city unit has made 1.43 lakh panna pramukhs.

“Out of them, around 1.15 lakh are not registered primary members of the BJP but are well-wishers of the party and were given the responsibility of panna pramukh. Now, the party wants them to become party members formally,” the party insider further said. “From June 16, we will request these panna pramukhs to dial 7878182182. In response, they will get a link on their WhatsApp account for filling up their details to register themselves as BJP’s workers,” the party insider added.

Typically, one page of electoral rolls in Gujarat contains details of around 20 voters. BJP has plans to task these panna pramukhs to persuade maximum voters on his or her page for the party.

“Panna pramukhs will feel they are important and the local leaders will feel good for the fact that new people are joining the party,” said an elected leader of BJP who has the task of persuading around 3,000 panna pramukhs out of around 7,500 to become primary members of the party.

Reviews construction of party office

Earlier in the day, Paatil visited the under-construction office called Kamalam of the BJP on 150-feet Ring Road in the city. “When Amit Shah was the national president (of BJP), he launched a drive to have a BJP office in all districts of the country. During his tenure, around 700 offices were completed. As part of the same drive, offices are being constructed in various districts of Gujarat,” Paatil said.