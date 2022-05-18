End female foeticide, appeals Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil

Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil Tuesday appealed to the society to stop the practice of female foeticide and opt for mass wedding ceremonies to reduce the expense incurred by parents to marry off their daughters.

“We are all aware that the number of women in the society is going down. When a woman conceives, sex-determination tests are done. If it emerges that the foetus is female, the pregnancy is aborted and does not allow the girl child to take birth. We are committing this sin as parents worry about arranging the wedding ceremonies of their daughters. We are not letting daughters to be born and are heading towards an unsafe society,” Paatil said addressing a mass wedding ceremony organised by Mayurdhwajsinh Jadeja, the chairman of JMJ Group in Rajkot. As many as 101 couples tied the knot at the mass wedding ceremony.

“Sometimes, daughters worry as their parents often sell their land or house or take loans for their marriage and they (parents) can’t repay the debt during their lifetime,” Paatil further said.

Praising Jadeja for organising the mass wedding ceremony and himself getting married at one such ceremony a few years ago, he said: “Anyone can organise a mass wedding and thereby, make public one’s intentions. But when an able person talks about mass marriage and marries at such a ceremony, one can say that he is guiding the society on the right path. By organising the all-caste mass wedding ceremony, he (Jadeja) has allayed numerous parents’ worries about the marriage of their daughters,” said the BJP leader.

Jadeja announced Rs 51 lakh donation to support the cause decided by Paatil.

BJP chief launches Suposhan Abhiyan

Later in the day, Paatil also launched his party’s Suposhan Abhiyan, a campaign to help more than 3,300 malnourished children of the Rajkot district to come out of malnourishment. Paatil distributed nutrition kits among mothers of such children and offered bottles of milk to malnourished children at the launch of the campaign at circuit house in Rajkot.

Rajkot District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, popularly known as Gopal Dairy of Rajkot Dairy, has been providing 80 millilitres of milk to 3,366 malnourished children of the district for the past 38 days.