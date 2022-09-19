Elusive leopard keeps Diu residents, forest staff on their toes

An elusive leopard has kept residents of the Union Territory of Diu and its forest department on their toes for the past 11 days as the big cat has been straying into residential areas at night but vanishes during the daytime. The forest department, with the help from Gujarat, has placed cages but the leopard still remains at large.

The leopard was first sighted near the water treatment plant (WTP) in Ghoghla village of Diu on September 7. The next day, the forest officials sought help from the rescue team of Jasadhar animal care centre in Gir (east) wildlife division near Gir Gadhda in Una. The rescue team from Jasadhar came with four cages and placed them near the WTP. However, the leopard kept changing its location, said the forest officials.

“CCTV cameras captured hazy images of an animal like a leopard walking on the Ghoghla beach Sunday night. Pugmarks on the sandy beach confirmed it was a leopard,” a staff member of the Diu forest department told The Indian Express on Monday.

After the latest sighting, the rescue team from Jasadhar and the Diu forest department staff have shifted the cages near a girls’ school, a lobster farm and Hotel Sea View. “We have installed four cages and are trying to rescue the leopard but have had no success so far. Our staff have been trying hard to rescue the leopard,” Joju Alappatt, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Daman and Diu said, adding, “The leopard has come from the Una coast in Gujarat. It is quite possible it could be moving back to the Gujarat coast and again returning to Diu.”

However, from September 7, no untoward incident was reported, said the DCF. “There has been no report of the leopard preying on any livestock or attacking any human,” said Alappatt.

Ghoghla is connected to Gujarat through the Mandvi village of Una taluka in Gir Somnath. “The Una coast has lots of leopards. Leopards are not new to Diu anymore. We have been witnessing increased leopard movement in Diu for the past three-four years,” the DCF said. Incidentally, a leopard was caged from Ghoghla in 2020.