Election to Rajkumar College board inconclusive

THE ELECTION to the board of trustees of Rajkumar College (RKC), in the city remained inconclusive as the polling resulted in tie on five out of seven seats on Sunday with the election officer saying that his office would approach the Gujarat High Court for further directions.

Election to the seven-member board of trustees of the historic school established in 1868 by 27 erstwhile princely states of Saurashtra for educating children from erstwhile royal families, was being held after nine years as per directions of the Gujarat High Court.

Polling for the four seats of ‘A’ Group comprising 11 large erstwhile princely states in Saurashtra as well as to the three seats of ‘B’ Group comprising 10 smaller erstwhile princely states was conducted at RKC campus from 9 am to 5 pm.

There were seven candidates for the four seats of ‘A’ Group. They included Vijayrajsinh of Bhavnagar royal family, Jayrajsinh of Dhranagadhra royal family, Padmarajsinh of Dhrol royal family, Sidi Shah Mehmoodkhan of Janjira-Jafrabad royal family, Jaydeepsinh of Limbdi royal family, Mandhatasinh—the patriarch of Rajkot royal family and Chaitanyadevsinh of Wadhwan royal family.

For the three seats of ‘B’ Group, royals from 10 erstwhile princely states had thrown their hat in the ring for three seats.

They included Amarnagar royal Ajay Wala, Chuda royal Krishnakumarsinh, Jetpur royal Mahipal Wala, Lathi royal Kirtikumarsinh,Muli Royal Jitendrasinh, Patdi royal Karnisinh, Sayla royal Somrajsinh, Vadiya royal Udaysingh, Vallabhipur royal Raghvendranathsingh, Virpur royal Devendrasinh Jaduvendrasinh.

During the polling conducted Sunday at the RKC campus opposite Shashtri Maidan, remaining three voters of ‘B’ Group cast their votes.

Two voters of the ‘A’ Group also cast their votes at RKC polling booth. However, Nawanagar-Jamnagar, Gondal and Wankaner did not exercise their franchise, the election officer said.

Counting of votes was undertaken Sunday evening after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order passed by a single-judge bench which had ordered that votes cast by four voters be kept in a sealed cover and that the result of the election shall not be declared till further orders.

But the counting threw up an inconclusive result, said Amru Chavda, superintendent in the office of joint charity commissioner of Rajkot who was appointed election officer for the RKC polls.

“There were seven candidates for four seats of the ‘A’ Group and all of them polled four votes each. No one from the seven emerged as a clear winner. Therefore, election to all four seats of ‘A’ group ended in a tie. In the three seats of ‘B’ Group, Kirtikumarsinh of Lathi and Jitendrasinh of Muli polled nine votes each and emerged winners on two seats. However, results for the third seat of the Group remained inconclusive as Ajay Wala of Amarnagar, Krishnakumarsinh of Chuda and Mahipal Wala of Jetpur polled eight votes each and were tied third,” the election officer said.

“The counting of votes was done in the presence of candidates but the poll has ended in a tie for five of the seven seats.

We shall seek directions of the High Court for future course of action,” the election officer said.