Election to Gondal APMC board of directors today

Gondal APMC, the largest wholesale market in Gujarat, will go to polls Wednesday with the incumbent chairman Gopal Shingala’s BJP-backed panel of candidates facing a challenge from the Congress-backed panel led by Raju Sakhiya. Polling for the 10 seats of farmers’ constituency in the board of directors of Gondal APMC will be conducted from 9 am to 5 pm. A total of 18 candidates are in the fray, including 10 backed by the BJP and the rest by the Congress.

“There are 616 registered voters in the farmer’s constituency. We shall set up two polling booths on the APMC yard on Wednesday for polling. Counting of votes will be on Thursday,” said Vishal Kapuriya, Rajkot registrar of cooperatives and the election officer.

The BJP-backed panel has six of the eight sitting members on the outgoing board of directors. They include incumbent chairman Gopal Shingala, Nagjibhai Pachani, Kacharabhai Vaishnav, Dhirubhai Sorathiya, Maganbhai Ghoniya and Kurjibhai Bhalala.

Shingala’s panel is challenged by Congress’s Raju Sakhiya. “The BJP-backed panel has an upper hand as village-level cooperative societies in Gondal taluka, whose nominees are eligible to vote in this election, are controlled by the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank, headed by former minister and BJP leader Jayesh Radadiya,” said an APMC functionary.