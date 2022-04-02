Elected officials from Kshatriya community to be felicitated in Rajkot

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Mandhatasinh Jadeja, head of the erstwhile royal family of the former princely state of Rajkot, along with an organisation of the Kshatriya community of Saurashtra-Kutch have planned a mega sammelan to felicitate people from the community, who have been elected to various institutes of self-governance and cooperative sectors in the state on April 3.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil will be the chief guest of the event which will be attended by a host of ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Announcing the event, Mandhatasinh, who had ascended the family throne early in 2020 after death of his father and former minister Manoharsinh Jadeja, said, “Elected representatives act as the true bridge between the government and the people and we firmly believe it is the duty of the community leaders to felicitate such people.”

“Therefore, we have planned this sammelan on April 3. Around 1,200 Kshatriyas who are serving as elected representatives in village panchayats, taluka and district panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations and cooperative bodies are expected to attend the event and they will be felicitated and their service to people acknowledged,” Mandhatasinh added.

“Of the around 1,200 Kshatriyas who are elected to various bodies in the state, approximately 500 are women and we are proud to note the representation of Kshatriya women is also increasing,” Mandhatasinh, who has previously served as a director in the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) further said.

The sammelan will be organised in Ranjit Vilas Palace Compound on Palace Road of the city .“However, this is neither show of strength nor an attempt to demand more tickets for the Kshatriya community in the upcoming Assembly election,” Mandhatasinh said.

When asked as to why leaders of political parties and government representatives were invited at the event, Jadeja said, “Presence of political functionaries is to ensure that people’s representatives can act as the true bridge between the people and the government and can operationalise government schemes in proper way.”