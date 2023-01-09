Egyptian goose sighted in Nada Bet; first in Gujarat, say birdwatchers

An Egyptian goose, a native bird of Africa, was sighted in Nada Bet on the Indo-Pakistan border in Banaskantha district on Saturday with birdwatchers saying it is probably the first record of the bird in Gujarat.

Tejal Shah, a birdwatcher from Ahmedabad, sighted the solitary Egyptian goose amid a flock of pelicans and other waterbirds. “This is probably the first record of this species in Gujarat,” Uday Vora, a retired chief conservator of forests and among the prominent birdwatchers of Gujarat said.

Egyptian geese are native to sub-Saharan east and southern Africa. But due to their colourful plumage, many keep Egyptian geese as pets. According to eBird, a global platform tracking birding activities, Egyptian geese have established their populations in the US and Europe after escaping from captivity.

“The goose sighted in Nada Bet can also possibly be an escapee,” Kunan Naik, another birdwatcher opined.

A mute swan was sighted in Jamnagar in January, 2022, with birdwatchers deeming that it was an escapee from the township of an oil refinery in that district.

However, the Egyptian goose was not sighted by the team of birdwatchers who surveyed Nada Bet on Sunday as part of the Gujarat BirdRace, 2023.

“In all, we sighted birds of 115 species in Nada Bet and surrounding areas. However, Egyptian goose was not one of them,” said Prateek Bhatt, who was leading a team of three birdwatchers as part of Gujarat BirdRace 2023.

Gujarat BirdRace was organised by the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat under the aegis of India BirdRaces. The one-day state-wise exercise attempted to map bird diversity of Gujarat and bring birdwatchers of various parts of the state together.