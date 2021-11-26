‘Shifting to Dubai’, Rajula municipality president resigns

President of Rajula municipality Ghanshyam Lakhnotra resigned from his post on Wednesday, stating he is planning to immigrate to Dubai.

“Me and my family have to go to Dubai for the next six months, hence, I am tendering my resignation voluntarily,” Lakhnotra stated in his resignation letter submitted to the Amreli district collector on Wednesday evening.

Lakhnotra’s resignation from the Congress-ruled civic body comes with around 15 more months left in his tenure as the president.

“My younger brother is a banker in Dubai and he lives there with his family. I am also going there with my wife and two children, initially for six months and have plans to launch a business venture. I did not think it appropriate to continue to hold the office of the president of Rajula municipality while dividing my time between Dubai and Rajula. Therefore, I have tendered my resignation,” 30-year-old Lakhnotra told The Indian Express on Thursday, adding, “I am expecting my resignation to be accepted by Friday.”

Lakhnotra, a close aide of Ambrish Der, the sitting Congress MLA from Rajula Assembly constituency, was elected to the Rajula municipality for the first time around four years ago.

“I am happy that I could oversee development of 1800-metre-long cycling track on ither side of the city road between Ambedkar Chowk and Ahir Samaj Gate, approval for a 2.5 crore worth water treatment plant and Rs 14 crore projects for water distribution network in the town. However, it is a regret that I could not push through the project of securing approval from the Railways to convert a plot of railway land into a public garden,” Lakhnotra, who is a farmer, added.