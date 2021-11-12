Drugs seized worth Rs 315 cr, two more arrested in Salaya

THE TOTAL quantity of narcotic drugs seized in Devbhumi Dwarka has risen to 63 kg as forensic experts confirmed that the 47 packets seized from the home of Salim Kara and brother Ali in Salaya contained 45 kg of heroin worth around Rs 232 crore.

The development came even as a local court in Khambhalia sent Shehzad Ghoshi, the vegetable vendor from Thane who was held with 17 kg of drugs worth Rs 88.25 crore, to a nine-day police remand Thursday.

“The Forensic Lab’s report confirmed that the substance packed in 47 packets was heroin. These packets contained around 45 kg of heroin. With this, the total drug seizure in the case has gone up to around 63 kg with a market value of around Rs 315 crore,” Sunil Joshi, superintendent of police (SP) of Devbhumi Dwarka told The Indian Express.

The Special Operations Group and the Local Crime Branch of Devbhumi Dwarka police had detained Ghoshi from the gate of Aradhana Dham on the outskirts of the Khambhalia town late Tuesday night after being tipped off that the Thane man had come to pick a consignment up from Khambhalia.

The police had found 19 packets hidden in the three bags he was carrying. The 19 packets contained a total of 17.6 kg drugs worth Rs 88.25 crore. Of the drugs seized from the 44-year-old Ghoshi, 11.48 kg was heroin and 6.16 kg of methamphetamine, the police said.

After being detained, Ghoshi had told the police that Salim and Ali had supplied him the contraband. Subsequently, the police raided the Kara brothers’ home in the coastal Salaya town and seized 47 packets similar to those found in possession of Ghoshi. “We had detained the two brothers initially but formally arrested them last night after it was confirmed that the packets seized from their home were narcotic drugs,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, the SP said the police produced Ghoshi at a designated court in Khambhalia Thursday morning. “The court has granted us Ghoshi’s custody for nine days. We are also producing the Kara brothers in court with a remand application,” added Joshi.

The SP added that Ghoshi and Kara had come in contact with each other while lodged in Kolhapur jail in Maharashtra. “Ghoshi was jailed in connection with a murder case while Salim was also in the same jail for some offence. It was there that the duo met each other. We are investigating if Ghoshi had picked up the first consignment from the Karas or if he had done that earlier also,” said the police officer.

Joshi said Salim had earlier been booked in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Arms Act as well as counterfeiting currency notes.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered against Ghoshi and the Kara brothers at the Vadinar Marine Police Station in Devbhumi Dwarka in connection with the drug seizure. The SP said an investigation was on to know as to where the Karas had sourced the narcotic from.