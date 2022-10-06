scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Domestic help among 4 booked: Robbers steal valuables worth Rs 35 lakh from Rajkot builder’s house holding son at knife-point

Police said the incident took place in the bungalow of Prabhat Sindhav, a city-based builder in Royal Park Kalavad Road at around 6:15 am Thursday.

Rajkot Robbery, Domestic help among 4 booked, Rajkot Robbery Domestic help, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsParthrajsinh Gohil, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) of Rajkot said that Bechraji police had detained a few suspects and that they were being questioned.

A SECURITY guard from Nepal and his wife, a domestic help, were among four booked Thursday for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 35.40 lakh from a house of builder in Rajkot after allegedly holding his teenaged son at knifepoint.

Parthrajsinh Gohil, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) of Rajkot said that Bechraji police had detained a few suspects and that they were being questioned.

Police said the incident took place in the bungalow of Prabhat Sindhav, a city-based builder in Royal Park Kalavad Road at around 6:15 am Thursday.

According to an FIR registered at University police station, Anil alias Ram Nepali, a security guard employed by Sindhav led two men to Sindhav’s 14-year-old son Jash’s room on the second floor of the house, telling the boy they had some work with the boy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

The two unidentified men, as per the FIR, threatened Jash at knifepoint to hand over cash and jewellery to them.

Police said the robbers tied the boy’s hands and legs with strips of clothes, broke open the door of Sindhav’s bedroom and made away with Rs10 lakh cash, gold and silver jewellery and coins and watches etc cumulatively worth around Rs 25.40 lakh.

Police said the incident came to light when Jash’s grandfather went upstairs and saw the boy’s hands and legs tied.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Jash said that his family had employed Anil as a watchman and his wife Lakshmi Nepali as a domestic help around 45 days ago.  The family had also allotted the couple a room on the ground floor of the house. Police said after the incident, Anil and Lakshmi had gone missing.

Sindhav and his wife were away to Ahmedabad to drop their daughters to the airport, police said.

Based on Jash’s complaint, University police booked Anil, Lakshmi and two unidentified men under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 458 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restrain) and 114 (common intent).

Advertisement

Hours after the incident, Rajkot city police released CCTV footage showing suspects, including a woman believed to be Lakshmi.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 11:50:01 pm
Next Story

Yati Narsinghanand detained ahead of protest march over beheading of man in Meerut

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement