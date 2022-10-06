Domestic help among 4 booked: Robbers steal valuables worth Rs 35 lakh from Rajkot builder’s house holding son at knife-point

A SECURITY guard from Nepal and his wife, a domestic help, were among four booked Thursday for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 35.40 lakh from a house of builder in Rajkot after allegedly holding his teenaged son at knifepoint.

Parthrajsinh Gohil, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) of Rajkot said that Bechraji police had detained a few suspects and that they were being questioned.

Police said the incident took place in the bungalow of Prabhat Sindhav, a city-based builder in Royal Park Kalavad Road at around 6:15 am Thursday.

According to an FIR registered at University police station, Anil alias Ram Nepali, a security guard employed by Sindhav led two men to Sindhav’s 14-year-old son Jash’s room on the second floor of the house, telling the boy they had some work with the boy.

The two unidentified men, as per the FIR, threatened Jash at knifepoint to hand over cash and jewellery to them.

Police said the robbers tied the boy’s hands and legs with strips of clothes, broke open the door of Sindhav’s bedroom and made away with Rs10 lakh cash, gold and silver jewellery and coins and watches etc cumulatively worth around Rs 25.40 lakh.

Police said the incident came to light when Jash’s grandfather went upstairs and saw the boy’s hands and legs tied.

In his complaint, Jash said that his family had employed Anil as a watchman and his wife Lakshmi Nepali as a domestic help around 45 days ago. The family had also allotted the couple a room on the ground floor of the house. Police said after the incident, Anil and Lakshmi had gone missing.

Sindhav and his wife were away to Ahmedabad to drop their daughters to the airport, police said.

Based on Jash’s complaint, University police booked Anil, Lakshmi and two unidentified men under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 458 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restrain) and 114 (common intent).

Hours after the incident, Rajkot city police released CCTV footage showing suspects, including a woman believed to be Lakshmi.