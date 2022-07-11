Diu local body polls: BJP wins all 13 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the Diu Municipal Council (DMC) Saturday as the party swept all the 13 seats of the civic body in a poll in which the ruling Congress failed to field any candidate.

The victory marks BJP’s return to DMC after 15 years. When asked how the BJP will run the DMC in the absence of any representative of an opposition party in the general board to critique action of the ruling party, Bipin Shah, president of Diu district unit of the BJP, said, “It is true there is no formal opposition party left in the DMC general board. However, the BJP organisation will remain active and keep its eyes and ears on the ground, listening to people. We will also keep an eye on the functioning of the elected representatives of the DMC.”

The counting of votes for the polling held Thursday took place Saturday. BJP candidates emerged victorious in all seven seats. Earlier, six other candidates of the saffron party were declared unopposed winners as no other rival candidate was left in the fray. With that, the BJP won all the 13 seats of DMC, a feat never achieved by any political party in the history of the Diu civic body.

“A clean sweep has never happened in the history of DMC. Our complete victory was made possible by welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hard work of our workers to take the benefits of those schemes to the last man,” Shah told The Indian Express. In the polling conducted for Ward Nos 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11, BJP candidates won with handsome margins defeating eight Independents who were in the fray.

The seven declared winners at the end of counting of votes Saturday included Haresh Kapadiya, one of the seven Congress councillors who had defected to the BJP in the run-up to the elections. With that, four of the seven Congress turncoats and the close relative of another one got elected to the DMC on BJP tickets.

Three Congress turncoats were also among the six BJP candidates declared winners unopposed last month while Harshida Solanki, the daughter-in-law of former Congress member Bhagyavanti Solanki, was also declared an unopposed winner.

Seven of the 13-member general board of the DMC are women while the rest are men. Shah said it is likely that the administration of the Union Territory of Diu & Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will notify an amendment in law reserving the post of president of the DMC for 2.5 year in each term.