‘Discrimination’ in case distribution: Lawyer allotted work days after he shot off scathing letter against district govt pleader

The office of Rajkot district government pleader (DGP) Sanjay Vora Monday issued an order directing additional public prosecutor (APP) Samir Khira to lead or defend revision appeals in two courts in Rajkot.

The order comes a day after The Indian Express reported about Khira’s letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accusing Vora of discrimination in the allocation of cases to APPs and demanding his removal as DGP. Incidentally, Vora has been appointed a special public prosecutor in the Morbi bridge collapse case.

“Additional public prosecutor and assistant government pleader Mr Samirbhai M Khira shall handle all pending regular civil appeals and criminal revision appeals, either filed by the government or filed against the government as well those which may be filed henceforth, in the courts of additional sessions and joint district judges Mr BB Jadav sir and Mr BD Patel sir, regularly by remaining present on listed dates,” the order, signed by Vora and forwarded to Khira and the legal department of the state government, says.

Khira had written to the CM on February 3 accusing Vora of allocating work in a discriminatory and arbitrary manner to a select few among the 14 APPs in Rajkot. Khira had also underlined that the DGP had taken back all the cases he was conducting around a year ago and not allotted him any work despite thousands of cases remaining pending in Rajkot courts.

Reacting to the DGP order, Khira said, “While I welcome the decision, it must be underlined that this is a peace-meal measure. One wonders how many appeals are filed every month! While litigants’ wait for justice will get longer due to pendency of trials, we APPs will be sitting idle,” Khira said.

Vora was not available for a comment.