Discharged Rajkot man thanks doctors, staff of civil hospital

Emotions ran high as 32-year-old Nadim Sevingya, who was the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection in Rajkot, was discharged from hospital and returned home in Jungleshwar area of the city on Thursday. His 15 family members who were kept at a government quarantine facility also returned home after their observation period ended.

Sevingya was discharged from the isolation ward in emergency department building of the Rajkot civil hospital on Thursday morning. He was taken to his home in Leuva Patel Society in Jungleshwar area of the city in an ambulance by a team of paramedical staff. Minutes later, his family members were also brought in Levua Patel Society in ambulances from institutional quarantine facility in Pathikashtram.

He embraced his mother and both broke down as they saw each other after two weeks. “I had told you, we had gone to the home of Allah and therefore nothing untoward can happen!” the mother told him.

The family travelled to Saudi Arabi for Umrah and returned to Rajkot on March 8. Nadim was admitted to hospital with symptoms on March 17 and tests confirmed him to be COVID-19 positive on March 19. Later on, his four family members, including his wife, also became symptomatic and were admitted to the civil hospital. However, all of them tested negative and were quarantined.

As the family returned home on Friday, neighbours and residents of the society cheered them by clapping and raising slogans.

In an interview to state information department minutes before his discharge, Nadim, said, “I tested positive of coronavirus and was receiving treatment at civil hospital… I thank and congratulate the civil hospital and its staff for a wonderful job. To people, I say do not be terrified by coronavirus. It is certainly curable but do maintain cleanliness and take preventive measures.”

Praising the hospital staff, Nadim told The Indian Express, “Whenever I would knock the door of my room, someone would respond without fail.”

With the return of the Sevingyas, the cluster containment measures were withdrawn from Leuva Patel Society and the barricading from society roads which were erected two weeks ago after Nadim tested positive were removed, Dr Bhanderi further said. With that, restrictions on movement of around 450 people of 97 families formally ended.

“We have formally ended the 14-day cluster containment but we have asked people of the area to report to us in event of anyone of them developing symptoms,” the CDHO added.

Meanwhile, samples of six suspected cases of COVID-19 returned negative on Friday. The district has so far reported 10 confirmed cases.

