Difficult to match Narendra Modi’s record as CM: Vijay Rupani

FORMER chief minister Vijay Rupani Friday said it was difficult to match the standards of Narendra Modi’s reign as Gujarat chief minister. Modi is a source of energy and it is difficult to race with him, Rupani said, before adding that during his years in office, he worked honestly, never allowing power to get to his head.

“It is difficult to work in the wake of Narendra Modi’s term as chief minister because he is a source of energy and we are supposed to race with him. But I have said this earlier, too; this is the throne of Vikramaditya (the mythical king of Malva). If one who sits on it works with honesty, he automatically finds ways. From that perspective, (I) made efforts to convert the best Gujarat into the best of all,” Rupani said.

The former CM was addressing a public meeting organised by his supporters and prominent residents of Rajkot to felicitate him for his five years as the CM of the state.

He reiterated that he resigned within a fraction of a second after being asked to do so, before adding that he remained a common man while occupying the top office of the state. He said he had never dreamt of becoming a CM nor did he ever plead for any position. “But as they say, when you become resigned about something, that thing comes calling you. After Vajubhai became a governor, I had the occasion to contest elections. After becoming an MLA, I became the state president, then a minister, and ultimately the chief minister,” he said.