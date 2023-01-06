DHPL plans 60-storey residential tower in Rajkot

DECORA HOLDINGS Private Limited (DHPL), one of the leading construction firms of Rajkot, said it is planning to construct a 60-storey residential tower comprising apartments with 20,000 square feet carpet area in the city.

Ruling BJP leaders assured all support to the company in getting necessary clearance for the project at the inauguration of Property Expo and Showcase, 2023, in Rajkot on Friday. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat virtually inaugurated the show via a video message.

Mayor Pradip Dav declared open the expo on Race Course Ground here.

The property and interior show is organised by Rajkot Builders’ Association in collaboration with the Saurashtra chapter of the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID). BJP state vice-president Bharat Boghra, and Ramesh Tilala and Darshita Shah, BJP MLAs from Rajkot South and Rajkot West, respectively, and district collector Arun Mahesh Babu were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Boghra said: “DHPL director Jaman Patel told us that he wants to construct a 60-storey building. We offered all support to him for the project.” On the occasion, Tilala also extended support for the project.

Talking to The Indian Express later, Nikhil Patel, son of Jaman Patel, said that their firm is already constructing a housing project offering apartments with 10,000 sqft carpet each. “We have recently launched the project of apartments with 10,000 sqft carpet. But presently, the government is permitting construction of buildings of up to 30 floors. If we want to offer a carpet area larger than 10,000, we need to construct 60-storey buildings. We have plans to launch such a residential project,” Nikhil said.

PES, 2023 is the fifth expo organised by RBA, a member association of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), and the first since 2019. This year’s expo is spread over 50,000 square metres and has more than 300 stalls, including 138 stalls of builders and 176 stalls of interiors. The property show will run till January 11. It will remain open to the general public from 10 am to 6 pm.

RBA secretary Sujit Udani said that the 2019 show was a huge success in terms of houses sold. “The property market has now recovered from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic and we are expecting a good response to the PES, 2023 also,” he said.