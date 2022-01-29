Dhandhuka murder: Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi visits Boliya’s family, assures justice

TWO DAYS after 27-year-old Kishan Boliya was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight at Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad, state cabinet ministers Harsh Sanghavi and Kiritsinh Rana visited the family members of the deceased in Surendranagar Friday. The ministers assured them of justice in the case.

“After Kishan was murdered, Ahmedabad police formed separate teams and nabbed the accused within 24 hours. The state government is monitoring the case. The government is actively working for ensuring justice to Kishan,” an official release stated quoting Sanghavi, the Minister of State for Home.

The release assured speedy investigation and that no one involved in the murder – allegedly over one of Boliya’s social media posts – will be spared. “In order to ensure that this case is investigated appropriately, Gujarat ATS and Ahmedabad Crime Branch have been investigating the case from different angles. The government will hire the best lawyer in the state and murders of Kishan will be punished,” Sanghavi was further quoted.

Before driving to Boliya’s village, the Home Minister chaired a meeting of police officers in Bagodara and reviewed the progress of the investigation.

Boliya was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne men in Dhandhuka Tuesday while he was riding pillion on a motorbike along with his cousin.

The Ahmedabad Rural police had Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the case even as the incident took a communal turn after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh in Dhandhuka. On Friday, Ranpur, adjoining the Botad district, also observed a bandh to protest the murder.