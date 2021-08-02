Dhanani leads Cong protest against ‘commercialisation’ of education

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Paresh Dhanani and scores of other Congress leaders and workers were detained by police as they staged demonstration against what they termed commercialisation of education in the state, in Rajkot on Sunday.

Dhanani, Gujarat Mahila Congress president Gayatriba Vaghela, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Dharam Kambaliya, Mahesh Rajput, former working president of party’s Rajkot city unit, and dozens of local leaders of workers of the party and National Students Union of India, the party’s students assembled on the campus of Saurashtra University, Rajkot and raised slogans against education policy of the state government.

They displayed placards which read: ‘Stop, you stop privatisation of education,’ ‘Stop, you stop trade of education,’ ‘Congress gave the right to education, BJP made education a business,’ ‘There are no teachers, neither classrooms, the costly education in Rupani government has cost people their homes’.

The demonstration was the part of Congress’ state-wide protests to expose what the party termed as failure of the state government. The party has announced protests during the week-long celebrations to mark Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s five years in office. The first day of the government’s campaign was celebrated as Gyanshakti Divas (knowledge power day). The Congress protest came even as a ceremony to distribute e-tablets among students was in progress on the SU campus.

As they raised slogans and displayed placards, Dhanani, Vaghela and other Congress leaders were detained by police and were taken to University Police Station. They were released later on.