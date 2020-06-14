Dhanani calls former Cong MLA Jadeja ‘kacho ghado’

Led by former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia and Leader of Opposition, Paresh Dhanani, the MLAs held a meeting with party workers on Sunday. (File Photo) Led by former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia and Leader of Opposition, Paresh Dhanani, the MLAs held a meeting with party workers on Sunday. (File Photo)

Congress MLAs from Saurashtra-Kutch and senior party leaders held two meetings with party workers and supporters in Abdasa Assembly constituency in Kutch district as they took their Lokshahi Bachao Yatra (march to save democracy) to the border district on Sunday to protest against resignation by Pradyumansinh Jadeja, a party legislator, in the run up to the Rajya Sabha poll.

Led by former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia and Leader of Opposition, Paresh Dhanani, the MLAs held a meeting with party workers at Shivam Petrol Pump near Nakhtrana town and later on at Mandhra Farm near Naliya, the taluka headquarters of Abdasa taluka. The Mandhra Farm belongs to relatives of Congress leader Ibhla Sheth.

Addressing party workers in Naliya, Dhanani said Jadeja, who had resigned as Congress MLA in March, had proved to be a kacho ghado (earthen pot not properly baked). “You had overflowed that pot by pouring in it your love. Pan te kacho ghado nikalyo ane phuti gayo (But it proved to be a weak pot and it broke down),” Dhanani quipped while addressing a small meeting of party workers without taking name of Jadeja.

The Congress leader exhorted people of Abdasa Assembly constituency to teach “100 lessons” to those who had betrayed their trust by resigning as MLA and “getting lured by power, position and money.”

“The leader you had elected should be standing with you in this time of coronavirus pandemic. But instead, he has betrayed your trust and deserted you. However, do not get disheartened. Entire Congress party is with you,” Dhanani assured the party workers.

Congress leader had embarked on their Lokshahi Bachao Yatra from Rajkot on Wednesday. The Yatra is expected to reach Limdi in Surendranagar district on Monday.

