Devbhumi Dwarka: Three injured in blast after gas leak in house

Three people, including two waiters, were injured after a gas leak from a cooking cylinder kept in a house behind a hotel in Khambhalia town of Devbhumi Dwarka district caused a fire Sunday.

The incident took place at around 8 am when Mayursinh Vadher (18), a relative of the owners of Radhe Radhe Hotel went to the living quarters of the service staff.

“Vadher knocked on the door of the house in which the waiters were living but got no response as they were probably asleep. Therefore, he rang one of them up, but as soon as one of the staff received the phone call on his mobile handset, there was a blast. The two waiters inside the room suffered burn injuries while the door of the house came off and fell on Vadher,” police inspector Pravin Jundal who is in-charge of Khambhalia police station told The Indian Express.

The two waiters who were injured in the fire have been identified as Tilak Pariya (18) and Prakash Pariya (18), who hail from Nepal.

Jundal further said Vadher also sustained burn injuries in the incident and the trio was rushed to a private hospital in Khambhalia town.

“According to the primary investigation, gas was leaking from a cylinder kept in the kitchen of the house. Gas had accumulated in the house overnight as doors were closed. As soon as the mobile phone came alive, the accumulated gas ignited with a blast and caused a fire in the house,” the police inspector further said.

“One of the victims has suffered 54 per cent burns while the others have suffered 40 per cent and 27 per cent burns. Doctors are saying that the next 48 hours will be critical for the three patients,” said Raja Hun, a head constable.