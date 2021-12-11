Gujarat: Four of family killed in accident in Devbhumi Dwarka

Four persons of a family from Ahmedabad were killed and one injured after their car collided with another car in Devbhumi Dwarka on Friday evening.

Police said the two cars coming from opposite directions collided near Charakla, around 15 km east of Dwarka town on a straight stretch of Dwarka-Khambhaliya highway at around 5:45 pm.

Four persons travelling in the car which was on its way from Ahmedabad to Dwarka were killed and the fifth one was injured.

“The car collided head-on, killing four persons of a family from Ahmedabad on the spot while injuring the fifth member. After the accident, those travelling in the car which was going towards Khambhalia town from Dwarka abandoned their car and fled the spot,” Pavin Gadhvi, police inspector of Dwarka said.

The victims were identified as Madhu Rajput (55), her son Ronak (32) and his wife Puja (30) and their relative Bhumi Chaudhary (36). Ronak’s son Rudra (12) sustained a fractured leg and after being given primary treatment at a nearby hospital, was referred to Jamnagar for further treatment.

Police said the family from Ahmedabad was on their way to Dwarka. “The boy’s condition is reported to be out of danger,” the police inspector further said.