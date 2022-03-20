Devbhumi Dwarka: 5 teens drown while swimming in river after playing Holi

HOLI CELEBRATIONS took a tragic turn in Devbhumi Dwarka’s Bhanvad town as five teenagers who went for a swim in a local river drowned after drifting into deeper waters.

Police said the incident took place between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM at Triveni Sangam near Indreshwar Mahadev temple in Bhanvad town. The victims were identified as Bhupesh Bagda (17), Jeet Kava (16), Himanshu Rathod (17), Dhaval Chandegara (17) and Hit Goswami (17) — all residents of Bhanvad town.

“The five went to the Triveni Sangam ghat (riverfront) at Indreshwar temple for a swim after playing Holi. Since swimming in the river was prohibited, home guard jawans who were posted there prevented them from jumping in the river. However, the boys entered the river from the opposite bank after crossing the river and trekking through some agricultural fields. But apparently, they were not aware that the water was deep that side, too, and drowned,” Khusbhu Yagnik, circle police inspector (CPI) of Khambhalia, told The Sunday Express. The bodies of the deceased were fished out by the firefighters and local divers later.

Triveni Sangam is the confluence of Vartu, Sonmati and Veradi rivers. The ghat is part of the submergence area of Vartu-II dam — an irrigation scheme located in Bhenakvad village, west of Bhanvad town.

The police inspector said devotees on the Triveni Sangam Ghat alerted authorities after suspecting something amiss when they didn’t see the boys for some time. “People on the ghat had seen the boys swimming in the river on the opposite bank. But after a while, none were visible. Therefore, they informed authorities,” Yagnik further said, adding, “Local divers and policemen launched a rescue operation. Jawans of fire brigade of Khambhalia also joined the operation. But unfortunately, they could only fish out their bodies.”

A case of accidental deaths has been registered at the Bhanvad police station and Yagnik is conducting an enquiry into the incident. “Parents, prima facie, are not alleging any foul play. However, we are investigating the incident from all angles,” the officer added.