Gujarat: Despite showers brought by cyclone Vayu, 47% rain deficit in Saurashtra

Though the south Gujarat region is getting very heavy rainfall, many districts in Saurashtra region are still waiting for its first good spell of monsoon showers, affecting sowing. However, officers of the agriculture department said the sowing of Kharif crop go on till early August and therefore, figures will improve in coming weeks.

Advertising

According to the data available with the Indian Meteorological Department, the state as a whole had received an average 137.8 millimetre (mm) rainfall as of July 7. This is 20 per cent below the average of 173.3 mm. But Saurashtra and Kutch region, which comprise 12 of the 33 districts in the state, recorded only 75.4 mm average rainfall. This amounts to 47 per cent deficit as compared to the long-term average for this time of the year.

All the districts in Saurashtra are running deficits despite many of them having made a head start as severe cyclonic storm Vayu, which skirted Gujarat coast in mid-June, induced rainfall in many districts of the region. Coastal districts such as Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar and Bhavnagar as well as Rajkot had received good rainfall and farmers were able to start showing earlier than normal. However, the south-west monsoon arrived in the state on June 25 and south Gujarat region has been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall intermittently since. But many parts of Saurashtra are still waiting for first good showers of the season.

Much of the rainfall in Gujarat occurs in July and August. But many parts of Saurashtra-Kutch, the water-starved region where agriculture depends to a very large extent on monsoon, is still waiting for its first showers. Kutch has received only 13.9 mm rainfall, or only 13 per cent of normal so far. Devbhoomi Dwarka has registered 37.9 mm or only 24 per cent of the average, the IMD data reads. Morbi, Porbandar and Rajkot districts are also running deficits of more than 50 per cent each.

Advertising

The shortfall in Jamnagar is 48 per cent. Junagadh (-32 %) and Surendranagar (-39) have also witnessed below-normal rains so far. Gir Somnath is the only district where the monsoon rains have been almost normal as the district has so far experienced average 267.8 mm rainfall, only six per cent lower than the long-term average. Rainfall has been comparatively good in Botad (-11%) and Bhavnagar (-13) districts also. But Amreli (-21%) is lagging behind.

The oes are likely to continue in the ensuing week also. The Ahmedabad centre of IMD has forecast light to moderate rain/thundershowers at a few places in Saurashtra coastal districts like Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and inland district of Botad over the next five days.

The sluggish monsoon activity has hobbled sowing in Saurashtra. As of July 3, data shared by the Directorate of agriculture of Gujarat government shows that farmers had completed sowing of Kharif crops in 22.83 lakh hectares (lh) in Saurashtra, the region with the largest amount of cultivable area in the state. But that is only 61 per cent of the 37.10 lh sowing recorded in 2017. Sowing has been good in Amreli (5.20 lh), Rajkot (3.88 lh), Junagadh (3.11), Bhavnagar (3 lh) and Gir Somnath (1.44 lh) districts. However, it is dismally low in Surendranagar, the main cotton district of the region, with only 1.33 lh area having been sown against average of about five lh. Jamnagar, another cotton and groundnut district in the region has reported sowing in 74,600 ha only.

Farmers of the state have sown cotton in 14.35 lh area which is 55.50 per cent of the average acreage of this crop over the last three years. On the other hand, groundnut acreage stood at 9.91 lh as against the previous three-year average of 15.70 lh. Saurashtra farmers account for most of this acreage. Of the total 14.34 lh area under cotton cultivation in the state, Saurashtra accounts for 11.84 lh. Likewise, Saurashtra accounts for 9.22 lh of the total 9.91 lh area under cotton cultivation in the state.

However, officers of the agriculture department said that sowing of many Kharif crops goes on till July-end or early August and that the sowing will rise with monsoon rains.

Surashtra, Monsoon, South West monsoon, Rain, Rain deficit, Farmers, Cyclone Vayu, agriculture, Kharif crop, The Indian Express news