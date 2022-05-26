scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

Decision on political foray likely by end of May: Naresh Patel

Patel had previously said that the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have all extended their invitations to join their ranks.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
May 26, 2022 3:50:27 am
Naresh Patel

A decision on his political plunge will likely be taken by the end of this month, said Patidar leader Naresh Patel in Rajkot Wednesday.

“The question before me is if I should join politics in the first place. Second, if I take a plunge in electoral politics, what party should I join? I am still considering these issues and should be in a position to announce my decision tentatively by May 31,” Patel, the chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), said during a dinner he hosted for media persons of Rajkot.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Incidentally, Patel had previously said that the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have all extended their invitations to join their ranks.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Calling The ShotsPremium
Delhi Confidential: Calling The Shots
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...Premium
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...
More Premium Stories >>

However, the influential Patidar leader who has organised Leuva Patiar sub-caste group of Patidar community is yet to make up his mind even though he has asserted in the past that youth and women of the society want him to join electoral politics.

Patel’s statement comes in the run up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Atkot village in Rajkot district on May 28 for inaugurating KD Parvadiya Multi Specialty Hospital. The Rs 40-crore hospital has been built by Patel Seva Samaj, a charitable trust run by the Patidars and in which Bharat Boghra, vice-president of BJP’s state unit, is the managing trustee. However, Patel said he would not be able to attend the Atkot event. “I have prior commitments,” he said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement