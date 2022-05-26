Decision on political foray likely by end of May: Naresh Patel

A decision on his political plunge will likely be taken by the end of this month, said Patidar leader Naresh Patel in Rajkot Wednesday.

“The question before me is if I should join politics in the first place. Second, if I take a plunge in electoral politics, what party should I join? I am still considering these issues and should be in a position to announce my decision tentatively by May 31,” Patel, the chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), said during a dinner he hosted for media persons of Rajkot.

Incidentally, Patel had previously said that the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have all extended their invitations to join their ranks.

However, the influential Patidar leader who has organised Leuva Patiar sub-caste group of Patidar community is yet to make up his mind even though he has asserted in the past that youth and women of the society want him to join electoral politics.

Patel’s statement comes in the run up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Atkot village in Rajkot district on May 28 for inaugurating KD Parvadiya Multi Specialty Hospital. The Rs 40-crore hospital has been built by Patel Seva Samaj, a charitable trust run by the Patidars and in which Bharat Boghra, vice-president of BJP’s state unit, is the managing trustee. However, Patel said he would not be able to attend the Atkot event. “I have prior commitments,” he said.