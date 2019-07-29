Dashama festival: Organisation to spread awareness on exploitation

BHARAT JAN Vigyan Jatha, an organisation promoting rationalism in the state, on Sunday said that it would create awareness on women who claim to be the incarnation of goddess Dashama during the observance of 10-day Dashama vrat ( a religious observance) beginning from August 1.

“During the Dashama vrat, there are cases of women claiming divine powers and performing stunts… They exploit the beliefs of devotees for financial gains,” said Jayant Pandya, chairman of Gujarat chapter of BJVJ, said. Pandya said that such women who act like bhuima or woman messenger of goddess “try to make money by exploiting devotees”.

Pandya also appealed devotees of Dashama not to immerse idols of Dashama in waterbodies but at designated places only so as to prevent water pollution.