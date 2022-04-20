Dalit woman, husband stabbed to death by her father, brother in Rajkot; police says accused against marriage

A DALIT WOMAN and her husband were allegedly stabbed to death by her brother and father in broad daylight in Upleta town of Rajkot district on Tuesday. Police alleged that the deceased woman’s family opposition to her choice of marrying a youth from the same community led to the couple’s murder.

Police said the incident took place near Jikariya mosque in Kumbharvada area at around 11 AM when Anil Mahida (26), a resident of Khirasara village, and his wife Reena (20) were on their bike.

Police said that Anil, a casual labourer, was enroute to a dentist’s appointment when Reena’s father Somji Singrakhiya and her brother Sunil came driving in a mini-truck, intercepted the couple and stabbed them multiple times.

“The couple died on the spot apparently due to multiple stab wounds inflicted by the assailants. The assailants fled the spot after grievously hurting the couple. A paramedic who rushed to them with an ambulance in response to a call to emergency service, declared the couple dead on the spot,” Gajendrasinh Zala, in-charge police sub-inspector of Upleta police station told The Indian Express.

“The couple got married around six months ago. But the woman’s family were opposed to the marriage and therefore killed the couple,” Zala further said.

Zala said that Somji was detained later in the day while Sunil is suspected to have fled Upleta by boarding some private luxury bus.

Somji Singrakhiya and his son Sunil are residents of Arni, a village around 5 km away from Khirasara.

In his complaint, Anil’s father Mansukh Mahida (50), an agricultural labourer, stated that Anil and Reena met while studying at a college in nearby Bhayavadar town and later fell in love.

“Around a year ago, Reena had run away from her home and came to our place in Khirasara. Reena’s father filed a complaint at Bhayavadar police station against my son Anil. My son Anil was arrested by Bhayavadar police and was jailed for six months,” an FIR registered by Upleta police quotes Mansukh as having stated.

Around a month after he was released from jail, Reena again came to our home in Khirasara and told us that her father and her brother Sunil were beating her up severely and harassing her and that she doesn’t want to go back to her parents’ home and that she wanted to marry Anil whom she loved,” he further said.

Mansukh said that after Reena married in a court of law and started living together in the Mahida home in Khirasara around six months ago. “However, after they came to know that Reena and Anil had got married in a court of law, Reena’s father Somji and her brother Sunil came to my home and asked me where my son Anil was. They asked me to take care of my son as they threatened, they would kill him whenever they got an opportunity,” the FIR quotes Mansukh as having stated.

Based on Mansukh’s complaint, Upleta police have booked Somji and Sunil under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 114 (common intent).

“As Khirasara and Arni villages are nearby, the accused probably came to know that the couple was going to Upleta and attacked them,” said the PSI, adding police have also seized the mini-truck which was found abandoned near the crime scene.