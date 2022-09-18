‘Dafers’ from other states promising freebies ahead of polls: Gujarat Minister

Amid the debate on freebies between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gujarat Minister of State for Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development, Arvind Raiyani on Saturday said that “Dafers (a community socially tagged as criminals) from other states are promising freebies” ahead of the Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in December.

Raiyani said that the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years can also promise freebies but added it won’t do that as a responsible party which works for welfare of “everyone.”

“In the run up to elections, some people start paying visits to you and talk a lot. These days also, Dafers from other states are paying visits here and promising freebies,” Raiyani said while addressing a gathering of women at Vishwasthi Vikas Yatra, an event to mark one year of Bhupendra Patel government in the state, in Hemu Gadhvi Hall, in Rajkot on Friday.

Dafers are a denotified tribe in Gujarat, facing the social stigma of being the tribe of criminals. Dafers used to serve in the Provincial Army but lost their traditional occupation over time and members of the community, battling poverty, started indulging in criminal activities.

The British government had notified Dafers as “criminal tribe.” Post the Independence, they were denotified but the community continues to struggle to get rid of the stigma of being a tribe of criminals.

Incidentally, Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and national convenor of AAP, has been visiting Gujarat frequently holding public meetings and townhalls and promising free electricity, free education of good quality, monthly cash grants to women, free medical treatment.

“They come from outside and talk (of freebies). Can’t we also do that? But you, the people of Gujarat, have given us the responsibility of administration. Therefore, we believe that we have to take care of everyone and run the administration accordingly,” the minister said.

“We are working for the state government with full responsibility under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. It is our duty to work in accordance with necessity and needs of the people of Gujarat and we are the kind of people who are doing exactly that,” he added.

Raiyani also claimed that Gujarat is much ahead of other states in providing employment.

“Thanks to BJP, men and women are getting lots of employment opportunities in Gujarat. As per the government figures, Gujarat is much ahead of other states in providing employment,” the minister said.

Raiyani also handed over cheques for Rs11.21 crore among 1824 self-help groups of Rajkot as state government assistance or loan under government schemes like National Rural Livelihood Mission of the Central government, Mission Mangalam of state government etc.

Former minister Govind Patel, MP Ram Mokariya, Rajkot district panchayat president Bhupat Bodar were also present at the event organised by Rajkot district panchayat.

Raiyani, who is a BJP MLA from Rajkot (east), also criticised past governments saying they kept talking about removing poverty but did little to achieve that. However, during the 20-year-long reign of BJP the state has been transformed, he claimed.

“Women who are old know they had to walk up to three kilometres to fetch drinking water in pitchers. Today, under the Nal se Jal yojana, the Government of India’s effort is to provide piped potable water in every village even if a village is located on a hill. In civil hospital, people had to wait for up to two days for a check up done but today, health centres have been set up at taluka and village levels so that people of villages don’t have to make long journeys to cities,” said Raiyani.