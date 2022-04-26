Crores visit Mathura, absence of sanitation mechanisms make city unclean: Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday said that Mathura, in the absence of adequate sanitation mechanisms and visited by crores of pilgrims, is not clean.

Addressing a public meeting organised for the inauguration of a new school building for the government primary school in Ishwariya village of Amreli district, Malini said that she had just finished Chaurai Kos Yatra, a pilgrimage covering various places associated with Lord Krishna in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh as well as in neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan states. But she reasoned that Mathura is not clean because crores of people, including those from abroad visit it.

“In many people’s imagination, Mathura is not a very clean place. The reason is that crores visit Mathura and the mechanism for maintaining cleanliness there is not all that good. However, we have put in lots of effort and have maintained it well and I am proud that as a Member of Parliament from there, I have been doing a lot many things,” Malini said, adding, “Mathura is such a destination, a religious tourist centre where crores, even from abroad, come. I have been elected Member of Parliament from Mathura twice and have tried and have been trying to change many things. Our Chief Minister Yogiji (Adityanath) is helping a lot. And our Prime Minister has also asked me to do a lot of things there.

Ishwariya is the native village of Parsottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

With the help of donors, Rupala got a new building constructed at the cost of around Rs 2.5 crore for the government primary school in Ishwariya. The original school building was built in 1983 by the Gaekwads, the then ruler of erstwhile princely state of Baroda and the school is the alma mater of Rupala also.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, Kathakar Morari Bapu, United Phosphorus Limited’s chairman and managing director Rajnikant Shroff were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Malini thanked people present on the occasion for linking her name with Mathura and Lord Krishna. “I am happy that as soon as you see me, you connect me with Mathura and Lord Krishna. It is a matter of pride for me,” said the BJP MP after beginning her speech with a loud “Radhe… Radhe..” and Sankrit sloka praising Lord Krishna. “I have done chaurashi kos prikrama for the reason that people there (in Mathura) get facilities and comfort of all sorts. We have worked very hard with that objective in mind,” she said.

The actor-turned-politician also sought help from Rupala over the issue of cruelty to animals. “There are the issues of cruelty to animals. I would request you if you could help us over this issue, people who misbehave with animals will stop doing that. I would request you to help so that people behave well with the animals,” said Malini.

On the occasion, Suposhan, a drive by Rupala to make healthy the 283 malnourished children of Amreli taluka and Amreli town was also launched. The Mathura MP said that she would replicate the drive in her Parliamentary constituency. “You are doing great work and I shall follow you and take cue from you. There are small children in Mathura, in villages far and wide. I want to do programmes to highlight how important it is to keep children healthy,” said Malini.