Crisis in Rajasthan Congress an ornament of democracy: Jagdish Thakor

EVEN AS crisis in Congress in Rajasthan continued over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s reported refusal to step down before entering the race for the post of the party’s president, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor Wednesday termed the controversy as “an ornament” of democracy even as he called the silence after the removal of former chief minister Vijay Rupani and his ministry, as a “blot on democracy”.

Rupani, has in an interview to The Indian Express said that he was told only the night before September 11 last year, that he would have to step down and he did it “happily”.

“This is the real fun of democracy, of Congress wherein there will be disputes even in the event one is being offered the topmost post. Disputes are ornament of democracy of this country,” Thakor said in Rajkot.

The GPCC president was addressing the media after inaugurating Congress’ Media Centre for Saurashtra Zone in the city and leading Congress’ Chalo Maa ke Dwar, Congress ke Saath, a roadshow from Rajkot city to Khodhaldham and Umiyadham.

Thakor embarked on the roadshow covering Rajkot and Jamnagar after garlanding the state of Sardar Patel at Bahumali Bhavan Chow and offered floral tribute at statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Thakor was joined by Rajya Sabha MP and Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil and Ramkishan Ojha, AICC secretary who is party’s incharge for Saurashtra region.

Apparently referring to Rupani’s removal as Gujarat CM a year ago, Thakor said, “Not even a single word being uttered even after an entire government is toppled is also a blot on the democracy” .

Incidentally, AICC secretary Raghu Sharma, the former health minister of Rajasthan is Congress’ in-charge for Gujarat. But he was not present in Rajkot Wednesday.

Thakor, however, said the Rajasthan incident will not have any bearing on preparations of Congress for Assembly elections in Gujarat. “You are observing today’s preparations since 8 am. Entire Congress team of Saurashtra, workers of Congress are on the job now. We are wellprepared at pan Gujarat level,” he said.

The Congress roadshow was welcomed by Naresh Patel, the chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) and a Patidar leader when Thakor and others reached Khodaldham, the shrine of goddess Khodiyar near Jetpur.

Thakor downplayed aggressive campaigning by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “Third fronts have been floated in the past and we are all aware of their results. This election also drums will be beaten and trumpets will be blown but it is the people who will decide ultimately.”