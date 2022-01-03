CR Paatil meets Naresh Patel at Khodaldham

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat chief CR Paatil visited Khodaldham, the shrine of goddess Khodiyar constructed by Leuva Patels, near Rajkot district’s Jetpur town on Sunday and met Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) president Naresh Patel.

Paatil was received by Patidar leader Patel, who took the BJP president around the temple for a darshan of goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patel community. He also offered the politician the ceremonial scarf from the temple.

While Patel could not be contacted, an SKT functionary said, “The SKT president was present at Khodaldham to chair a meeting to plan the fifth anniversary of the inauguration of Khodaldham temple. He received the BJP president, took him for a darshan before resuming the SKT meeting.”

Paatil’s visit to the shrine comes a day after he attended a meeting of Prajapati community in Morbi.

Incidentally, Paatil has been camping in Saurashtra for the last three days. On Friday, he joined Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a roadshow in Rajkot city before attending an event in Dhrol taluka of Jamnagar district.

“Gopal Vastarpara, a businessman from Surat and a good friend of Paatil had taken out a padyatra (foot march) from Chamardi village to Khodaldham. Vastarpara had invited Paatil to join the padyatra and the BJP president obliged,” Mansukh Khachariya, president of Rajkot district unit of the BJP said.

He added that Paatil after reaching Khodaldham “had a darshan of goddess Khodiyar”

Vastarpara runs a civic construction business in Surat and fought the 2017 Assembly election from Babra as a BJP candidate. He was, however, defeated by Virji Thummar of Congress.