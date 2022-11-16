Stray cow ‘kills’ 78-yr-old in Rajkot, case filed a week later

A week after a stray cow allegedly attacked and killed a 78-year-old businessman near Gopal Chowk on Sadhu Vasvani Road in Rajkot, police have booked the unidentified owner of the cow and launched an investigation.

According to an FIR registered at the University police station, Rasiklal Thakrar, a trader at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Rajkot was attacked by a cow when he was returning home in Trilok Park in Nivedita Society near Gopal Chowk at around 7.45 am on November 8 after purchasing milk.

CCTV footage shows a cow coming from the opposite direction suddenly charging at Thakrar who waves the cloth bag he was carrying at the bovine while trying to run to safety. But the cow chases Thakrar who falls down. The animal is then seen stepping on him and attacking him.

The FIR quotes Thakrar’s son Vaibhai as stating that two men tried to save the trader by hitting the cow with hockey sticks and wooden clubs, to no avail. The bovine moved away only after being chased by a tractor, the FIR says.

Family members rushed Thakrar to a nearby private hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vaibhav said he approached the police Tuesday after rituals were over. Based on his complaint, University police registered an FIR late Tuesday.

“The incident happened despite our complaint to the authorities about the menace of stray cattle in our neighbourhood one-and-a-half month ago. The animal nuisance control department of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) came to our area to impound stray cattle. By then someone had alerted the owners and they herded their cows away from the locality,” 36-year-old Vaibhav told The Indian Express Wednesday.

In August this year, the Gujarat High Court had directed the government to take strict action and tackle the menace of stray cattle on roads of cities and towns. Subsequently, the RMC started impounding cattle.

“What has happened to my father should never happen to anyone else. I have resolved to fight and get justice for my father,” added Vaibhav, who was doing garment marketing till recently.

A post-mortem conducted by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College concluded that Thakrar died due to haemorrhage. Recording multiple injuries on Thakrar’s body, it concluded: “Died due to shock and haemorrhage (sic) on account of polytrauma and its complications.”

On the basis of Vaibhav’s complaint, police have booked “owner of one black-coloured cow” under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal). Those found guilty under this section may face six months imprisonment, up to Rs1,000 fine and both.

Raju Bhargav, commissioner of Rajkot city police, said they have launched an investigation. “There is clear evidence in the video… The challenge is to find out the owner of the cow.”

Police FIRs are extremely rare in cases of stray animals attacking or injuring people in Gujarat. However, the commissioner added, “A line has to be drawn somewhere.”