Covid preparations in Rajkot: 6,300 beds in place, one more tent hospital to be set up, says Vaghani

Around 6,300 beds and 800 ventilators are available in Rajkot, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said after reviewing preparedness in the district Sunday. In addition, a tent hospital and 200 more ventilators will be set up for tackling the latest surge in Covid-19 cases.

“As of now, there are 8,230 beds of which 6300 beds are available (for treatment of Covid-19 patients)… During the last wave, a lot of difficulties had arisen due to the shortage of oxygen and PAS (pressure-swing absorption). But thanks to aid from the Centre, NGOs, social organisations and (elected) representatives, capacity has been built to address this shortage. There are 24 oxygen tanks and the oxygen storage capacity has increased by nine metric tonnes. There are 25 PSA plants (for generating medical oxygen). Additionally, as a precautionary measure, we shall set up a 100-bed tent hospital in place of Manuben Dhebarbhai Sanatorium that is in a dilapidated condition. This hospital will be like the one inaugurated by the chief minister (Bhupendra Patel) on Chaudhary High School ground,” Vaghani said while briefing media persons after visiting Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital and holding a review meeting with officers of Rajkot district administration and Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC).

CM Patel had inaugurated a tent hospital on the ground of Chaudhary High School adjoining PDU hospital campus during his visit to the city on December 31. The sanatorium is also adjacent to the PDU hospital, popularly known as Rajkot Civil Hospital. Vaghani said the weathered building of the sanatorium will be demolished and a tent hospital having 100 beds will be set up there.

The minister also said there are 800 ventilators available in the district. “They have demanded 200 additional ventilators and the state government would provide them soon. The core committee of the state government is meeting on a daily basis and the situation of districts is being reviewed at those meetings also,” said Vaghani.

He also said only seven cases of the Omicron variant were reported from Rajkot until date. “Of the seven patients, two have been discharged while the remaining five are undergoing treatment in hospital. The administration is prepared but we pray to God that we may not require to put those preparations into use,” he said.

Vaghani said RMC has drawn plans to send health teams door-to-door and cover all households in the city over the next one week for screening people for Covid-19 and identify and isolate any cases of the infectious disease. He said the administration has also made preparations to provide people medicines and treatment to Covid-19 patients within their homes. “In the district (rural) also, 411 health teams have been formed and they will cover all the households over the next two weeks. As many as 100 Dhanvantri Raths and 50 Sanjivani Raths have also been pressed into service,” said the minister.

The minister praised the district administration and the RMC for administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to all those eligible and the second dose to 90 percent. “Efforts are on to trace and track the remaining 10 percent and persuade them to take the second dose of the vaccine. Vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years is also going on at a rapid pace. There are 95,000 children in this age group in rural and 80,000 in Rajkot city. On average, 80 per cent of them have been administered the first dose of the vaccine. We have instructed officers to ensure that children who are out of school are also identified and given the vaccine,” Vaghani said.

He said the health teams have been posted at a railway station, airport and GSRTC bus port in the city to test travellers for Covid-19. A government release said the district administration has put in place arrangements to test 7,000 samples for Covid-19 every day and this can be ramped up to 9,000 per day.

Besides the PDU hospital, 164 primary health centres, community health centres and sub-district hospitals run by the government are prepared for the latest surge in Covid-19 infections. The release further stated that 574 ambulances are available to ferry patients to hospitals in case of a medical emergency.