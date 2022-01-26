Court acquits 8 accused citing want of evidence

A DESIGNATED court in Gondal town of Rajkot on Monday acquitted all the eight accused in the 2019 murder of 19-year-old Dalit youth in Manekvada village of Kotda Sangani taluka of Rajkot district, for want of evidence.

Incidentally, four of the eight who stood trial are also accused in alleged murder of the deceased Rajesh Sondarva’s father Nanji in 2018.

Those acquitted include then local Congress worker Mahendrasinh Jadeja and his son Divyraj alias Kumarsinh, Ajaysinh alias Ghanubha Jadeja and his son Dhruvrajsinh, Yuvrajsinh alias Karnubha and his brother Deependrasinh, Hardeepsinh alias Mali Jadeja and Hardeepsinh alias Bhanubha Gohil. All the accused are residents of Manekvada village.

According to the prosecution’s case, Rajesh Sondarva and his friend Milan Parmar were allegedly intercepted by the accused near Manekvada village while they were on their way back to Manekvada on Rajesh’s motorbike on May 9, 2019.

The accused assaulted Rajesh with sticks and he succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s 18-year-old brother Ajay, police had booked the eight for murder as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Parmar was also injured in the attack.

“After the assault, the then deputy superintendent of police of Gondal recorded the complaint of Parmar while the latter was undergoing treatment in Krishna Hospital. Hours later, Ajay gave a complaint on the basis of which Kotda Sangani launched an FIR while the complaint given by Parmar was converted into a statement of witness,” advocate Piyush Shah said.

Shah and Bhagirathsinh Dodiya were defence lawyers in the case.“We contended that Parmar’s statement should have been treated as a complaint not that of Ajay’s and underlined disparities in the versions of events given by the two. We also underlined that the Sondarvas and Jadejas had ongoing disputes and therefore the former had framed the accused,” Shah added.

Rajesh’s murder had led to a public outcry and Vadgam MLA and Dalit leader Jingesh Mevani had led the community in protests. His family had refused to claim his body, demanding justice and fair compensation. They had performed Rajesh’s last rites only after the accused were arrested.

Shah said that the court also did not believe testimony of Siddhrajsinh Jadeja and Hardeepsinh Jadeja, two constables attached to Kotda Sangani police station who, while out on patrolling duty, found the 19-year-old victim whining in pain on the roadside and had shifted him to hospital. “The two constables kept mum for a full day and none of them filed a complaint even as the victim’s family maintained that they would first ascertain sense of their community before giving a complaint,” he added.

Incidentally, Rajesh’s father Nanji, who was an RTI activist, was also allegedly beaten to death at Soliya village near Kotda Sangani village on March 9, 2018. Police had booked six men, including Mahendrasinh and Ajaysinh alias Ghanubha, Mali’s father Narendrasinh for Nanji’s murder.

According to prosecution’s case in Rajesh’s murder, those accused of Nanji’s murder were granted bail by Gujarat High Court but Rajesh had been trying to get their bail cancelled on the basis that they were violating bail conditions. However, all the six had continued to remain out on bail until Rajesh was assaulted and Mahendrasinh and seven others were booked and arrested again.